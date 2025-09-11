A Scandal Unveiled: Mandelson's Hidden Ties with Epstein
Peter Mandelson, the UK's ambassador to the US, was dismissed by PM Keir Starmer following revelations of his significant connections with Jeffrey Epstein. Scrutiny escalated after emails showed Mandelson's support for Epstein's early release. The controversy unravels amid political turbulence for Starmer's Labour government.
Peter Mandelson, Britain's ambassador to Washington, has been dismissed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer after emails uncovered his significant ties with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The dismissal comes amid political turbulence for the Labour government.
The controversy intensified after emails showed Mandelson advising Epstein to secure an early release from his 2008 sentence. This revelation challenged the foreign ministry's understanding of the rapport at Mandelson's appointment.
Starmer's support for Mandelson evaporated despite the ambassador's trade negotiations with the US. The incident marks another blow for Starmer's leadership after recent difficulties and Labour's declining opinion poll status.
