Left Menu

A Scandal Unveiled: Mandelson's Hidden Ties with Epstein

Peter Mandelson, the UK's ambassador to the US, was dismissed by PM Keir Starmer following revelations of his significant connections with Jeffrey Epstein. Scrutiny escalated after emails showed Mandelson's support for Epstein's early release. The controversy unravels amid political turbulence for Starmer's Labour government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:19 IST
A Scandal Unveiled: Mandelson's Hidden Ties with Epstein

Peter Mandelson, Britain's ambassador to Washington, has been dismissed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer after emails uncovered his significant ties with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The dismissal comes amid political turbulence for the Labour government.

The controversy intensified after emails showed Mandelson advising Epstein to secure an early release from his 2008 sentence. This revelation challenged the foreign ministry's understanding of the rapport at Mandelson's appointment.

Starmer's support for Mandelson evaporated despite the ambassador's trade negotiations with the US. The incident marks another blow for Starmer's leadership after recent difficulties and Labour's declining opinion poll status.

TRENDING

1
IILM University Transforms Hospitality Education with Global Partnership

IILM University Transforms Hospitality Education with Global Partnership

 Global
2
Glistening Success: Shringar House of Mangalsutra's IPO Shines Bright

Glistening Success: Shringar House of Mangalsutra's IPO Shines Bright

 India
3
Modi meets affected families and offers condolences, also meets NDRF, SDRF personnel; praises their efforts.

Modi meets affected families and offers condolences, also meets NDRF, SDRF p...

 India
4
Vice Presidential Election Cross-Voting Controversy Sparks Investigation Call

Vice Presidential Election Cross-Voting Controversy Sparks Investigation Cal...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025