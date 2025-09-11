Nepal's Youth-Driven Revolution: The Rise of Sushila Karki
Nepal's 'Gen Z' protesters support Sushila Karki, the country's first female chief justice, to temporarily lead the nation after political upheaval forced the prime minister to resign. Amidst deadly demonstrations, her leadership is seen as a beacon of hope in regaining peace and addressing the public's demands.
The streets of Kathmandu witnessed a dramatic turn of events as Nepal's 'Gen Z' protesters rallied behind Sushila Karki, advocating for her to temporarily steer the nation. This movement comes on the heels of significant political upheaval that led to the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.
The demonstrations, primarily involving young participants, were Nepal's most severe turmoil in recent years. Following the violence that claimed 34 lives and injured over 1,300, protesters have called for dissolving the parliament but insist on preserving the constitution.
In the aftermath of this unrest, efforts are underway to appoint Karki as the interim leader. Meanwhile, the city remains under strict curfew to maintain order. The crisis was ignited by frustrations over governance, including corruption and limited economic opportunities.
