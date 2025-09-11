Nepal's Youth-Driven Revolution: The Rise of Sushila Karki

The streets of Kathmandu witnessed a dramatic turn of events as Nepal's 'Gen Z' protesters rallied behind Sushila Karki, advocating for her to temporarily steer the nation. This movement comes on the heels of significant political upheaval that led to the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

The demonstrations, primarily involving young participants, were Nepal's most severe turmoil in recent years. Following the violence that claimed 34 lives and injured over 1,300, protesters have called for dissolving the parliament but insist on preserving the constitution.

In the aftermath of this unrest, efforts are underway to appoint Karki as the interim leader. Meanwhile, the city remains under strict curfew to maintain order. The crisis was ignited by frustrations over governance, including corruption and limited economic opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)