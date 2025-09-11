Germany Lifts Far-Right MP's Immunity Amidst Corruption Allegations

Germany's parliament took a bold step on Thursday by lifting the immunity of Maximilian Krah, a prominent far-right figure with the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. This decision came on the heels of allegations linking Krah to China through corruption and espionage schemes.

Acting on a court order, authorities searched Krah's Berlin parliamentary office, as well as his residences and offices in Dresden and Brussels. These raids follow a preliminary investigation initiated by Dresden's prosecutor's office in May, focusing on bribery and money laundering potentially tied to Chinese payments during his time in the European Parliament.

Krah continues to deny any wrongdoing, yet scrutiny intensifies, especially after the arrest of his former aide, Jian Guo, for alleged espionage for China. As investigations proceed, the AfD maintains its controversial position within Germany's political landscape, drawing statements from party leaders and national attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)