BJP Protest Over Hansda's Death and Land Acquisition Fuels Tensions in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, the BJP organized state-wide demonstrations demanding a CBI investigation into the death of Surya Hansda, killed in what they say was a dubious police encounter. The protests also called for the return of tribal land acquired for the RIMS-II hospital project.

State BJP president Babulal Marandi led an 'Akrosh march' in Ranchi, criticizing the government for allegedly orchestrating Hansda's death and forcefully acquiring tribal lands. Marandi highlighted perceived government conspiracies against vocal social leaders like Hansda and criticized the administration's neglect of tribal rights.

Former chief ministers Raghubar Das and Champai Soren joined the protests, condemning government inaction toward land grabs by 'outsiders' and societal issues affecting tribals and women. Allegations of the influx of Bangladeshi nationals and governmental indifference further fueled the discontent.

