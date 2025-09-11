A Diplomatic Pilgrimage: Mauritius PM Visits Ayodhya

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam is scheduled to make a diplomatic visit to Ayodhya on Friday, according to official announcements.

Following the recent visit by Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister Ramgoolam becomes the second international leader to visit and pray at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister will arrive from Varanasi at 11 am, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath set to greet him with a traditional Mauritian red carpet reception. During his one-and-a-half-hour visit, Ramgoolam will inspect the temple construction and receive briefings on its progress before heading to Dehradun.

(With inputs from agencies.)