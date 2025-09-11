Left Menu

Pawan Khera Fights Back Against BJP's Claims of Electoral Irregularities

Congress leader Pawan Khera strongly criticized Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's remarks on Rahul Gandhi, labeling BJP leaders as 'Bail Buddhi' for questioning India's electoral system. Khera rebuffed allegations of vote theft, highlighting inconsistencies in the BJP's stance on voter irregularities and their impact on national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:46 IST
Pawan Khera Fights Back Against BJP's Claims of Electoral Irregularities
Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Pawan Khera condemned Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for his 'Balak Buddhi' remark directed at Rahul Gandhi. Khera retorted by accusing certain BJP leaders of having a 'Bail Buddhi', notably in the context of questioning the Election Commission of India.

Khera, speaking to ANI, dismissed Puri's comments, stating, "Let them laugh it off; we call them 'Bail Buddhi'." His remarks followed Puri's criticism over Gandhi's allegations of irregularities in voting processes, asserting that the BJP's rhetoric undermines the integrity of India's democracy.

The exchange comes amid heightened tensions after Anurag Thakur's counterclaims of fraud in constituencies won by the opposition INDIA bloc. As Congress and BJP leaders trade accusations of electoral misconduct, the debate continues to overshadow India's robust electoral system and national security concerns.

TRENDING

1
Escalation Threatens Ceasefire: Israeli Strike on Hamas Leaders in Qatar

Escalation Threatens Ceasefire: Israeli Strike on Hamas Leaders in Qatar

 Global
2
Rheinmetall's Strategic Move: New Arms Plant for Ukraine

Rheinmetall's Strategic Move: New Arms Plant for Ukraine

 Ukraine
3
Protest Erupts Over Maharashtra's Special Public Security Bill

Protest Erupts Over Maharashtra's Special Public Security Bill

 India
4
Kolkata Metro Addresses Commuter Concerns Amid Operational Hurdles

Kolkata Metro Addresses Commuter Concerns Amid Operational Hurdles

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025