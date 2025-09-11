Pawan Khera Fights Back Against BJP's Claims of Electoral Irregularities
Congress leader Pawan Khera strongly criticized Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's remarks on Rahul Gandhi, labeling BJP leaders as 'Bail Buddhi' for questioning India's electoral system. Khera rebuffed allegations of vote theft, highlighting inconsistencies in the BJP's stance on voter irregularities and their impact on national security.
In a scathing critique, Congress leader Pawan Khera condemned Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for his 'Balak Buddhi' remark directed at Rahul Gandhi. Khera retorted by accusing certain BJP leaders of having a 'Bail Buddhi', notably in the context of questioning the Election Commission of India.
Khera, speaking to ANI, dismissed Puri's comments, stating, "Let them laugh it off; we call them 'Bail Buddhi'." His remarks followed Puri's criticism over Gandhi's allegations of irregularities in voting processes, asserting that the BJP's rhetoric undermines the integrity of India's democracy.
The exchange comes amid heightened tensions after Anurag Thakur's counterclaims of fraud in constituencies won by the opposition INDIA bloc. As Congress and BJP leaders trade accusations of electoral misconduct, the debate continues to overshadow India's robust electoral system and national security concerns.
