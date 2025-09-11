Left Menu

India Seeks Halt to Recruitment of Citizens into Russian Army

India has urged its citizens to reject recruitment offers by the Russian Army, highlighting inherent risks. The Ministry of External Affairs has approached Russian authorities after reports of forced enrollment of Indians in military units. The government emphasizes the dangers and insists on the release of its nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has issued a strong advisory urging its citizens to avoid accepting offers to join the Russian Army, emphasizing the inherent risks and dangers involved.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has raised this issue with Russian authorities in both Delhi and Moscow, following reports of Indians on student and business visas being forcibly recruited into military units on Ukraine's frontlines.

With 126 Indians recruited and 12 casualties reported, India continues to demand the release of its nationals serving as support staff in the Russian military. Prime Minister Modi raised this issue on a visit to Russia last year, stressing the need for an immediate resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

