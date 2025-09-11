Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Amidst Allegations of Inflammatory Remarks by BJP Leader

A case has been registered against BJP leader C T Ravi for allegedly making inflammatory remarks during a Lord Ganesha idol immersion event in Maddur. This incident has sparked political tensions, with accusations of bias from the BJP toward the ruling Congress government.

A case has been filed against BJP leader and MLC C T Ravi, following allegations of inflammatory remarks made during Lord Ganesha idol immersion in Maddur, as confirmed by local police on Thursday.

The incident has fueled political discord, as BJP leaders, protesting stone-pelting incidents from a previous procession, expressed discontent over the recent FIR, labeling it biased. C T Ravi, however, remains resolute, dismissing the charges as a challenge he had faced before.

The case highlights mounting tensions between the BJP and Congress, with BJP leaders accusing the government of selective action against dissenters, as arrests continue over the earlier unrest in Maddur, escalating the political narrative in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

