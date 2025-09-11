Kerala BJP Defends GST Cuts Amid Political Clash

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar dismissed the Left government's assertion that the state's revenue would decline due to central GST cuts. He argued that reduced prices will enhance consumer purchasing power, consequently boosting Kerala's tax revenue.

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal had previously warned of a potential annual revenue shortfall ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 crore, prompting demands for compensation. However, Chandrasekhar countered that unchecked local price hikes, not GST reforms, were the issue.

Chandrasekhar further challenged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress to confront these reforms openly, asserting that the state's political culture, rather than economic policy, is the real obstacle to development.