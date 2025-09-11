Power Struggle in Pattali Makkal Katchi: Father Expels Son

In a dramatic turn within the Pattali Makkal Katchi, party founder Dr. S Ramadoss has expelled his son, Dr. Anbumani, amid escalating power struggles.

The elder Ramadoss accused his son of operating a separate faction and disregarding the party's collective leadership structure.

Addressing reporters at his residence in Thailapuram, Ramadoss advised Anbumani to establish his own party if desired, rather than remaining in the organization he established in 1980.

(With inputs from agencies.)