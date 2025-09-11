Left Menu

Power Struggle in Pattali Makkal Katchi: Father Expels Son

Dr. S Ramadoss, founder of Pattali Makkal Katchi, has expelled his son, Dr. Anbumani, following internal power struggles. Ramadoss accused Anbumani of leading a separate faction within the party. He suggested that Anbumani should start his own political group instead of continuing in the party founded in 1980.

  • India

In a dramatic turn within the Pattali Makkal Katchi, party founder Dr. S Ramadoss has expelled his son, Dr. Anbumani, amid escalating power struggles.

The elder Ramadoss accused his son of operating a separate faction and disregarding the party's collective leadership structure.

Addressing reporters at his residence in Thailapuram, Ramadoss advised Anbumani to establish his own party if desired, rather than remaining in the organization he established in 1980.

