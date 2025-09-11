Left Menu

BJP MLA Ashish Sharma Under Scrutiny: Political Tug-of-War in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA Ashish Sharma has been questioned by the ACB over alleged registration irregularities of his company. Sharma accuses the Congress government of political vendetta following his Rajya Sabha election vote for BJP. He insists that neither he nor his family will succumb to intimidation.

Updated: 11-09-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:22 IST
Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA Ashish Sharma faced questioning by the state's Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday regarding allegations of irregularities concerning the registration of his company.

The Hamirpur unit of the ACB has summoned him multiple times over the case filed last year. Sharma has expressed concerns, claiming the ACB's inquiries amount to harassment and coercion of his family.

Addressing media representatives, Sharma accused the Congress government of orchestrating these actions as retribution, following his support for the BJP in the February 2024 Rajya Sabha elections as an independent MLA. He vowed that such intimidation tactics would not deter him or his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

