Emblem Controversy Sparks Demand for Inquiry in Jammu & Kashmir

The National Conference has called for a high-level inquiry into the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board's role in a controversy involving the vandalization of an emblem at the Hazratbal shrine. Accusations against Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi for offending religious sentiments have led to calls for her removal and legal action.

Updated: 11-09-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 23:05 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has urged a high-level investigation into the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board's involvement in the recent emblem controversy at the Hazratbal shrine.

Tensions arose after the Ashoka emblem plaque was vandalized, with political parties condemning Waqf Board Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi for allegedly using the national emblem inappropriately, calling for her dismissal.

The National Conference, led by senior MLAs, condemned the incident as an attempt to disrupt peace, urging accountability and action against the officials responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

