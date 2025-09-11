Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Historic Manipur Visit Amidst Ethnic Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Manipur on September 13, amidst criticism for not visiting earlier during the ethnic violence. He will unveil development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore and lay foundation stones for new initiatives. The visit marks an unprecedented engagement by a Prime Minister amid ongoing tensions.

Prime Minister Modi's Historic Manipur Visit Amidst Ethnic Tensions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to make a significant visit to Manipur on September 13, marking a historic engagement by a sitting Prime Minister amidst ongoing ethnic tensions in the region.

Despite mounting criticism from opposition parties for not addressing the violence earlier, Modi is set to unveil development projects valued at Rs 8,500 crore. These initiatives aim at providing a much-needed economic boost to the conflict-affected state, where clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities have resulted in over 260 deaths and thousands displaced since May 2023.

With security measures heightened, Modi's visit will also inaugurate infrastructure projects and demonstrate federal authority in a state under President's Rule since February. Officials confirm elaborate security arrangements are in place to ensure the Prime Minister's safety throughout his visit.

