Germany Backs France's Two-State Solution Proposal

Germany has aligned with a France-led initiative advocating for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The nation plans to support a United Nations resolution endorsing this proposal, which France and Saudi Arabia spearheaded. The report remains unverified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany is throwing its support behind a proposal led by France to establish a two-state solution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to Bloomberg News.

The initiative, also backed by Saudi Arabia, has Germany poised to support a United Nations resolution on Friday aimed at formalizing this declaration.

Reuters has yet to verify these claims, which suggest significant international collaboration in pursuit of Middle Eastern peace. The plan signifies a potential diplomatic shift with backing from major European powers.

