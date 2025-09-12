Left Menu

UN Security Council Condemns Doha Strikes Amid Rising Tensions

The UN Security Council condemned strikes on Doha without naming Israel, reflecting disapproval from the US over escalation that mismatches its interests. It emphasized de-escalation and Qatar's sovereignty, with the council prioritizing the hostages' release and ending Gaza's conflict. A meeting with Qatar's PM is slated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:16 IST
UN Security Council Condemns Doha Strikes Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council issued a sharp condemnation of recent attacks on Doha, Qatar, while notably omitting direct mention of Israel. This unanimous 15-member statement, with the inclusion of US, a traditional ally of Israel, signals dissatisfaction with the attack aimed at Hamas leaders in Doha, escalating military tension.

Significantly, US support for the statement, which requires consensus, reflects President Donald Trump's displeasure with the actions ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The condemnation highlights the council's commitment to de-escalation and solidarity with Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Security Council also asserted the necessity of prioritizing the release of hostages and resolving the Gaza conflict. A meeting with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani is scheduled to further address the Israeli attack and its regional implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Confusion and Conspiracy: The Charlie Kirk Incident

Confusion and Conspiracy: The Charlie Kirk Incident

 Global
2
Showdown at the Federal Reserve: Trump's Clash with Governor Lisa Cook

Showdown at the Federal Reserve: Trump's Clash with Governor Lisa Cook

 Global
3
OIG Expands Oversight on Transferred Foreign Aid Programs Post-USAID Shake-up

OIG Expands Oversight on Transferred Foreign Aid Programs Post-USAID Shake-u...

 Global
4
Wall Street Hits Record Highs Amid Rate Cut Anticipation

Wall Street Hits Record Highs Amid Rate Cut Anticipation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025