UN Security Council Condemns Doha Strikes Amid Rising Tensions
The UN Security Council condemned strikes on Doha without naming Israel, reflecting disapproval from the US over escalation that mismatches its interests. It emphasized de-escalation and Qatar's sovereignty, with the council prioritizing the hostages' release and ending Gaza's conflict. A meeting with Qatar's PM is slated.
The United Nations Security Council issued a sharp condemnation of recent attacks on Doha, Qatar, while notably omitting direct mention of Israel. This unanimous 15-member statement, with the inclusion of US, a traditional ally of Israel, signals dissatisfaction with the attack aimed at Hamas leaders in Doha, escalating military tension.
Significantly, US support for the statement, which requires consensus, reflects President Donald Trump's displeasure with the actions ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The condemnation highlights the council's commitment to de-escalation and solidarity with Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The Security Council also asserted the necessity of prioritizing the release of hostages and resolving the Gaza conflict. A meeting with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani is scheduled to further address the Israeli attack and its regional implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Nations
- Security Council
- Qatar
- Doha
- Israel
- Gaza
- escalation
- Netanyahu
- Trump
- hostages
ALSO READ
Netanyahu Justifies Israel's Strike in Qatar as Parallel to 9/11
Escalation in U.S. Political Strife: Charlie Kirk's Death and Its Implications
Escalation Threatens Ceasefire: Israeli Strike on Hamas Leaders in Qatar
Tension Surge: Israel's Surprise Strike in Doha Challenges Trump's Alliance
Escalation of Political Tensions: Machar Charged with Severe Crimes