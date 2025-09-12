UN Security Council Condemns Doha Strikes Amid Rising Tensions

The United Nations Security Council issued a sharp condemnation of recent attacks on Doha, Qatar, while notably omitting direct mention of Israel. This unanimous 15-member statement, with the inclusion of US, a traditional ally of Israel, signals dissatisfaction with the attack aimed at Hamas leaders in Doha, escalating military tension.

Significantly, US support for the statement, which requires consensus, reflects President Donald Trump's displeasure with the actions ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The condemnation highlights the council's commitment to de-escalation and solidarity with Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Security Council also asserted the necessity of prioritizing the release of hostages and resolving the Gaza conflict. A meeting with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani is scheduled to further address the Israeli attack and its regional implications.

