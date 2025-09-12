Bolsonaro's Dramatic Conviction: A Historic Stand for Brazilian Democracy

Jair Bolsonaro, former President of Brazil, faced a monumental legal decision on Thursday as a majority in the country's Supreme Court convicted him of orchestrating a coup to remain in power following his loss in the 2022 presidential election. This unprecedented conviction marks Bolsonaro as the first former Brazilian president to face such charges for undermining democracy.

Justice Carmen Lucia, while casting her vote, emphasized the trial as a pivotal moment for Brazil's democratic journey, connecting its past attempts to overthrow democracy with the present case. She cited ample evidence of Bolsonaro's intention to deteriorate democratic institutions, foreshadowing wider repercussions for Brazil's political landscape and far-right movements globally.

As the court deliberates on Bolsonaro's potential prison sentence, the decision could become a litmus test for Brazil's judiciary's resolve in protecting democracy against far-right extremism. The conviction also extends to several of Bolsonaro's military allies, marking a historic moment as the first rebuke against military officials involved in anti-democratic efforts since Brazil became a republic.

(With inputs from agencies.)