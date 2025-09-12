Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Dramatic Conviction: A Historic Stand for Brazilian Democracy

Jair Bolsonaro, former President of Brazil, was convicted by a Supreme Court on charges including attempting to overthrow democracy after losing the 2022 election. This marks a significant moment in Brazilian history, as it's the first conviction of a former president for such acts, highlighting challenges in safeguarding democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 01:03 IST
Bolsonaro's Dramatic Conviction: A Historic Stand for Brazilian Democracy
Jair Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro, former President of Brazil, faced a monumental legal decision on Thursday as a majority in the country's Supreme Court convicted him of orchestrating a coup to remain in power following his loss in the 2022 presidential election. This unprecedented conviction marks Bolsonaro as the first former Brazilian president to face such charges for undermining democracy.

Justice Carmen Lucia, while casting her vote, emphasized the trial as a pivotal moment for Brazil's democratic journey, connecting its past attempts to overthrow democracy with the present case. She cited ample evidence of Bolsonaro's intention to deteriorate democratic institutions, foreshadowing wider repercussions for Brazil's political landscape and far-right movements globally.

As the court deliberates on Bolsonaro's potential prison sentence, the decision could become a litmus test for Brazil's judiciary's resolve in protecting democracy against far-right extremism. The conviction also extends to several of Bolsonaro's military allies, marking a historic moment as the first rebuke against military officials involved in anti-democratic efforts since Brazil became a republic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Showdown at the Federal Reserve: Trump's Clash with Governor Lisa Cook

Showdown at the Federal Reserve: Trump's Clash with Governor Lisa Cook

 Global
2
OIG Expands Oversight on Transferred Foreign Aid Programs Post-USAID Shake-up

OIG Expands Oversight on Transferred Foreign Aid Programs Post-USAID Shake-u...

 Global
3
Wall Street Hits Record Highs Amid Rate Cut Anticipation

Wall Street Hits Record Highs Amid Rate Cut Anticipation

 Global
4
Confusion and Conspiracies: The Aftermath of Charlie Kirk's Fatal Shooting

Confusion and Conspiracies: The Aftermath of Charlie Kirk's Fatal Shooting

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025