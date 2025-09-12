Left Menu

Manhunt for Assassin of Conservative Activist Continues Amid National Shock

The assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University triggered an extensive manhunt for the shooter, who remains elusive more than 24 hours later. Despite finding forensic evidence, investigators have yet to identify a suspect or motive, as federal agents appeal for public assistance.

A nationwide manhunt continues for the shooter who killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. More than 24 hours since the incident, the suspect remains on the run, prompting federal investigators to release photos for public assistance in identifying and apprehending the culprit.

Law enforcement discovered significant forensic evidence, such as a palm print, shoe impression, and a high-powered hunting rifle along the escape route. However, these clues have yet to pinpoint a suspect or suggest a motive, leading investigators to label it a politically motivated attack.

The tragic shooting occurred during a campus debate hosted by Kirk's organization, Turning Point USA. As the nation grapples with rising political violence, bipartisan condemnation continues to pour in, including promises of posthumous honors for Kirk from figures like former President Donald Trump.

