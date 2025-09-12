Moldova's future in the European Union is uncertain as an opinion poll indicates a lead for the pro-Russian opposition in the upcoming general election. Senior Moldovan officials are urging voters to return a pro-European parliament to continue the EU integration process.

President Maia Sandu, who has vocally opposed Russia's actions in Ukraine, emphasizes that the decision lies with Moldova's electorate. While her party, PAS, previously held a majority, recent polls show them lagging behind the pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc by a slim margin.

If PAS fails to secure a majority, Sandu may seek coalition options, possibly with Our Party, to prevent the rise of a pro-Kremlin government. The political landscape remains volatile as Moldova approaches this crucial electoral decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)