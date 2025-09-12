Bolsonaro Sentenced for Coup Attempt: A Historic Verdict
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been sentenced to over 27 years in prison by Brazil's Supreme Court for attempting a coup to stay in power after his 2022 electoral loss. He is under house arrest and may appeal the verdict. U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the conviction.
- Country:
- Brazil
In a landmark ruling, the Brazilian Supreme Court sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison on Thursday. He was found guilty of attempting a coup to hold onto power after losing the 2022 election. Bolsonaro, currently under house arrest in Brasilia, retains the option to appeal the decision.
The verdict was reached by a panel of justices, with four out of five members convicting the far-right ex-leader on five separate counts. The case has drawn considerable international attention, adding to the political tensions surrounding the former president's actions.
In response to the news, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his displeasure, describing himself as 'very unhappy' with the outcome. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump praised Bolsonaro as 'outstanding,' indicating the strong bond between the two leaders during their overlapping terms.
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy's Appeal for Long-Range Weapons
Flood Crisis in Delhi: Government Appeals for Haryana's Assistance in Jharoda Kalan
Diplomatic Breakthrough: Belarus Frees Prisoners After U.S. Appeal
Manipur Appeals for Lifting of Economic Blockade as Talks Continue
Supreme Court Suspends Sentences Amidst High Appeal Backlog