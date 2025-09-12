Left Menu

Bolsonaro Sentenced for Coup Attempt: A Historic Verdict

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been sentenced to over 27 years in prison by Brazil's Supreme Court for attempting a coup to stay in power after his 2022 electoral loss. He is under house arrest and may appeal the verdict. U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 12-09-2025 04:04 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 04:04 IST
Jair Bolsonaro
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a landmark ruling, the Brazilian Supreme Court sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison on Thursday. He was found guilty of attempting a coup to hold onto power after losing the 2022 election. Bolsonaro, currently under house arrest in Brasilia, retains the option to appeal the decision.

The verdict was reached by a panel of justices, with four out of five members convicting the far-right ex-leader on five separate counts. The case has drawn considerable international attention, adding to the political tensions surrounding the former president's actions.

In response to the news, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his displeasure, describing himself as 'very unhappy' with the outcome. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump praised Bolsonaro as 'outstanding,' indicating the strong bond between the two leaders during their overlapping terms.

