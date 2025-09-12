Left Menu

U.S. Cracks Down on Foreign Supporters of Violence

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, Christopher Landau, stated that Washington may take action against foreigners endorsing violence following the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. He instructed consular authorities to monitor social media for offenders. The State Department aims to prevent such individuals from entering the U.S.

In response to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau announced potential actions against foreigners supporting violence. He urged consular staff to monitor social media for those glorifying the act.

The assassination, dubbed "heinous" by President Trump, has sparked a stringent reaction. Additional monitoring of social media accounts praising the act has been prioritized by the State Department, aligning with its immigration and national security measures.

Though specific actions remain unspecified, the initiative underscores the U.S.'s stance against allowing individuals who endorse violence into the country. The incident adds to existing efforts to tighten immigration controls under the current administration.

