Bolsonaro's Fall: Historic Conviction in Brazil
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was sentenced to 27 years in prison after being convicted of plotting a coup to remain in power after losing the 2022 election. The conviction by Brazil's Supreme Court marks him as the first former president convicted of attacking democracy in the country.
The decision by a panel of five justices, who charged Bolsonaro with multiple crimes including forming an armed criminal organization and attempting to violently abolish democracy, underscores the severe legal reckoning faced by prominent far-right leaders worldwide.
Reactions to Bolsonaro's conviction have been swift and global, with U.S. political figures decrying the decision as unjust. Meanwhile, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, a political foe of Bolsonaro, reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding democracy from threats to the country's stable future.
