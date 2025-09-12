Bolsonaro's Fall: Historic Conviction in Brazil

In a landmark decision, Brazil's Supreme Court sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years in prison for orchestrating a coup attempt following his 2022 election defeat. The ruling marks the first instance of a former president in Brazil being convicted for actions undermining democracy.

The decision by a panel of five justices, who charged Bolsonaro with multiple crimes including forming an armed criminal organization and attempting to violently abolish democracy, underscores the severe legal reckoning faced by prominent far-right leaders worldwide.

Reactions to Bolsonaro's conviction have been swift and global, with U.S. political figures decrying the decision as unjust. Meanwhile, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, a political foe of Bolsonaro, reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding democracy from threats to the country's stable future.