Bolsonaro's Fall: Historic Conviction in Brazil

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was sentenced to 27 years in prison after being convicted of plotting a coup to remain in power after losing the 2022 election. The conviction by Brazil's Supreme Court marks him as the first former president convicted of attacking democracy in the country.

Updated: 12-09-2025 06:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 06:48 IST
In a landmark decision, Brazil's Supreme Court sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years in prison for orchestrating a coup attempt following his 2022 election defeat. The ruling marks the first instance of a former president in Brazil being convicted for actions undermining democracy.

The decision by a panel of five justices, who charged Bolsonaro with multiple crimes including forming an armed criminal organization and attempting to violently abolish democracy, underscores the severe legal reckoning faced by prominent far-right leaders worldwide.

Reactions to Bolsonaro's conviction have been swift and global, with U.S. political figures decrying the decision as unjust. Meanwhile, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, a political foe of Bolsonaro, reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding democracy from threats to the country's stable future.

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

