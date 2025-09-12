Sushila Karki Set to Become Nepal's First Female Prime Minister Amid Crisis

Sushila Karki, the former Chief Justice, is expected to be named head of Nepal's caretaker government, as the country grapples with political turmoil and demands for new elections. Sources indicate that the decision comes after inconclusive talks among representatives, including the youth-led Gen Z group, the Army Chief, and President Ramchandra Paudel.

The Gen Z group, which has been at the forefront of anti-government protests, has put forth Karki's name for the position of prime minister. If appointed, Karki would make history as Nepal's first female prime minister, with her appointment anticipated for Friday morning.

With the political stalemate ongoing, President Paudel is in consultation with political leaders and constitutional experts on finding a resolution. Options considered include dissolving or retaining Parliament. In the meantime, restricted hours aim to maintain order amid curfew adjustments. The previous prime minister, K P Sharma Oli, resigned following a surge in protests, leaving a caretaker cabinet until a new government is formed.

