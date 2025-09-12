BJP's Annamalai Critiques Vijay's Weekend Politics Stint

BJP leader K Annamalai has criticized actor-politician Vijay for engaging in political activities only on weekends. According to Annamalai, Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), cannot truly position itself as an alternative to the ruling DMK if it does not devote full-time energy to political work.

Annamalai highlighted the efforts of the BJP, asserting that its leaders and members maintain a continuous presence throughout the year. He stated that this consistent involvement distinguishes the BJP as a viable alternative to the current government.

He also cited the active political work of the AIADMK leader, Edappadi K Palaniswami, as an example of what it takes to be a serious political contender, urging TVK to demonstrate its commitment by working tirelessly.