Left Menu

China's Fiscal Strategy: Strengthening Consumption and Investment

China is committed to deepening fiscal reforms and utilizing fiscal policy tools to boost consumption and investment. Finance Minister Lan Foan highlighted the reduction of risks associated with hidden local debt during a recent press briefing, signaling a strategic focus on sustainable economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:14 IST
China's Fiscal Strategy: Strengthening Consumption and Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In recent developments, China's finance minister has announced the nation's plan to deepen fiscal reforms as a strategic effort to enhance consumption and investment. This initiative aims to foster economic stability and growth through targeted fiscal policies.

During a press briefing, Finance Minister Lan Foan emphasized the government's commitment to reducing risks associated with hidden local debt. This forms a crucial part of China's broader strategy to ensure long-term economic sustainability.

The announced measures reflect China's proactive approach to overcoming economic challenges and harnessing fiscal tools effectively to drive future growth. Stakeholders are observing these changes closely to assess their potential impact.

TRENDING

1
Teen Prodigy Cooper Lutkenhaus Poised for Historic World Championships Debut

Teen Prodigy Cooper Lutkenhaus Poised for Historic World Championships Debut

 Global
2
Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission

Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission

 India
3
Coal India to introduce uniform for workers, officials for first time from Sep 17 to ensure discipline, unity: G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.

Coal India to introduce uniform for workers, officials for first time from S...

 India
4
Public, private sectors being encouraged to participate in Rs 32,000 cr National Critical Mineral Mission: G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.

Public, private sectors being encouraged to participate in Rs 32,000 cr Nati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025