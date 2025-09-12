Left Menu

Assam CM Slams Congress: AI Video Sparks Outrage Over Modi's Mother

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized the Congress for an AI-generated video featuring PM Modi and his late mother. The video, which has ignited public outrage, is condemned as reprehensible by Sarma. He assured that the people of Bihar will respond in the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:46 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh political row, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized the Congress after an AI-generated video targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother went viral. Sarma described the video as 'reprehensible' and warned that Bihar's populace would retaliate during imminent assembly elections.

The contentious video, released by Bihar Congress, portrays PM Modi imagining a confrontation with his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who rebukes him for his politics. This controversy escalates tensions, following allegations made at a 'Voter Adhikaar Rally' where the PM's mother was reportedly insulted.

The BJP launched a vehement critique, targeting opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav from Congress and RJD. The AI-generated video has stirred criticism for politicizing PM Modi's late mother, further fueling the BJP's anger towards opposition strategies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the matter, expressed profound disappointment over the insult aimed at his mother, considering it an affront to all women in India. Modi lamented such actions taking place in Bihar, a state known for its respect for tradition.

'Mother is our world and self-respect,' PM Modi stated, lamenting the affront to his late mother, who was distant from political affairs. He emphasized the collective hurt experienced by Bihar's populace, equating the insult to a broader societal disrespect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

