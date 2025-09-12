Remembering Sitaram Yechury: A Year Without a Political Stalwart

On the first anniversary of Sitaram Yechury's passing, CPI(M) leaders gathered to honor their former general secretary, emphasizing his enduring influence on the party and the nation.

General Secretary MA Baby, alongside other prominent figures, highlighted Yechury's pivotal role in shaping CPI(M)'s ideological and political agenda, specifically in resisting fascistic forces.

Baby reflected on the current political scene, stating that Yechury's absence is profoundly felt, particularly as tensions rise in India's foreign policy stance under the current administration.