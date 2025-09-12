Left Menu

Remembering Sitaram Yechury: A Year Without a Political Stalwart

CPI(M) leaders paid tributes to former general secretary Sitaram Yechury on his death anniversary. His contributions to the party's ideological and political framework were highlighted, noting his role in opposing fascistic influences. Yechury's work remains relevant in today's political climate, according to CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:42 IST
Remembering Sitaram Yechury: A Year Without a Political Stalwart
Sitaram Yechury
  • Country:
  • India

On the first anniversary of Sitaram Yechury's passing, CPI(M) leaders gathered to honor their former general secretary, emphasizing his enduring influence on the party and the nation.

General Secretary MA Baby, alongside other prominent figures, highlighted Yechury's pivotal role in shaping CPI(M)'s ideological and political agenda, specifically in resisting fascistic forces.

Baby reflected on the current political scene, stating that Yechury's absence is profoundly felt, particularly as tensions rise in India's foreign policy stance under the current administration.

TRENDING

1
Government Boosts Opium Poppy Cultivation Licenses for 2025-26

Government Boosts Opium Poppy Cultivation Licenses for 2025-26

 India
2
Unlikely Bipartisan Effort to Preserve Healthcare Credits Amidst Political Divide

Unlikely Bipartisan Effort to Preserve Healthcare Credits Amidst Political D...

 Global
3
Tragic Tale in Balaghat: Mother and Son Swept Away

Tragic Tale in Balaghat: Mother and Son Swept Away

 India
4
Delhi High Court Dismisses Activist's Plea Over Travel Ban

Delhi High Court Dismisses Activist's Plea Over Travel Ban

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025