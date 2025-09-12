Strategic Alliance: BAE Systems Joins Forces with Poland

BAE Systems, a renowned British defense contractor, is set to collaborate with Poland in the production of 155-millimeter ammunition. This announcement was made by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a press briefing on Friday.

The decision comes amid heightened security concerns following the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace earlier this week. Prime Minister Tusk outlined plans to discuss the situation with NATO's secretary general to determine the alliance's next steps in safeguarding its eastern flank.

These developments highlight the strategic importance of defense collaborations and the evolving security dynamics in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)