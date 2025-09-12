Left Menu

Congress Rallies for BC Quota in Telangana Amidst Political Storm

The Telangana Congress postponed its public meeting on Backward Classes (BC) quota due to heavy rain forecasts. Originally scheduled for September 15 in Kamareddy, the event aimed at showcasing efforts to implement a 42% reservation for BCs and counter BJP's alleged anti-BC stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:31 IST
Congress Rallies for BC Quota in Telangana Amidst Political Storm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Telangana, the ruling Congress party has postponed its scheduled public meeting in Kamareddy town on September 15, originally set to address the Backward Classes (BC) quota issue. Heavy rains forecast prompted the decision, according to a party release.

State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud stated the meeting was intended to promote the party's plans to implement a 42% reservation for BCs and reveal the BJP's alleged opposition to this initiative. The Congress government had conducted a caste survey in preparation for providing the quotas.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly passed two Bills aimed at increasing BC reservation, now pending Presidential assent. Accusations of BJP leaders holding back these Bills have led to protests, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy leading a demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

TRENDING

1
Gold and Silver Prices Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Gold and Silver Prices Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 India
2
China-UK Pact Eases Dual-Use Trade

China-UK Pact Eases Dual-Use Trade

 China
3
INTOSAI Meetings in India Propel International Cooperation in IT Audits

INTOSAI Meetings in India Propel International Cooperation in IT Audits

 India
4
Ethiopian Runner Barred Over Doping Dispute

Ethiopian Runner Barred Over Doping Dispute

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025