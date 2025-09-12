Congress Rallies for BC Quota in Telangana Amidst Political Storm

In Telangana, the ruling Congress party has postponed its scheduled public meeting in Kamareddy town on September 15, originally set to address the Backward Classes (BC) quota issue. Heavy rains forecast prompted the decision, according to a party release.

State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud stated the meeting was intended to promote the party's plans to implement a 42% reservation for BCs and reveal the BJP's alleged opposition to this initiative. The Congress government had conducted a caste survey in preparation for providing the quotas.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly passed two Bills aimed at increasing BC reservation, now pending Presidential assent. Accusations of BJP leaders holding back these Bills have led to protests, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy leading a demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.