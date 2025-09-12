Political Tensions Flare Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match

In a fervent address on Friday, Sriram Sena national president, Pramod Muthalik, voiced strong opposition to the decision allowing cricket matches between India and Pakistan, accusing the central government and the BCCI of betraying Indian citizens' trust.

Muthalik questioned the government's stance, highlighting the recent Operation Sindoor where India boycotted Pakistan. He reminded the public of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, expressing that the victims' families are still grieving.

He criticized the reversal of policies that once stopped Indus river water flow and cut ties post-attack, suggesting the India-Pakistan match in the Asian Cricket Championship indicated a loss of self-respect and patriotism.