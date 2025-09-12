Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match

Sriram Sena's national president, Pramod Muthalik, criticized the central government and BCCI for allowing cricket matches between India and Pakistan. He expressed strong opposition, citing betrayal of Indian trust post-terror attacks. Muthalik demanded the immediate cancellation of scheduled matches, emphasizing the grief of affected families.

Belagavi | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:24 IST

Pramod Muthalik
  
  India

In a fervent address on Friday, Sriram Sena national president, Pramod Muthalik, voiced strong opposition to the decision allowing cricket matches between India and Pakistan, accusing the central government and the BCCI of betraying Indian citizens' trust.

Muthalik questioned the government's stance, highlighting the recent Operation Sindoor where India boycotted Pakistan. He reminded the public of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, expressing that the victims' families are still grieving.

He criticized the reversal of policies that once stopped Indus river water flow and cut ties post-attack, suggesting the India-Pakistan match in the Asian Cricket Championship indicated a loss of self-respect and patriotism.

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

