Exiled from Home: Belarusian Prisoners Speak Out

Belarusian prisoners released from incarceration were exiled to Lithuania, resulting in confusion and controversy. The U.S.-brokered deal, which saw 52 individuals including an EU employee set free, has been met with skepticism from European leaders and criticism from opposition groups.

Many released prisoners expressed a strong desire to return home to Belarus, citing difficulties being separated from families and the absence of their passports. Opposition figures argue that these deportations effectively strip former prisoners of their rights.

The political landscape in Belarus remains tense, with opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya urging the West to demand that President Lukashenko allows former political prisoners to stay in Belarus. Meanwhile, concerns grow over future actions by Lukashenko's regime.