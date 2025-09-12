Left Menu

Exiled from Home: Belarusian Prisoners Speak Out

Belarusian prisoners released and exiled to Lithuania under a U.S.-brokered deal express confusion and desire to return home. Opposition criticizes forced deportations, while the Belarus regime faces scrutiny. Notable figures involved in this geopolitical development highlight the ongoing struggle for human rights and political freedom in Belarus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:34 IST
Exiled from Home: Belarusian Prisoners Speak Out
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Belarusian prisoners released from incarceration were exiled to Lithuania, resulting in confusion and controversy. The U.S.-brokered deal, which saw 52 individuals including an EU employee set free, has been met with skepticism from European leaders and criticism from opposition groups.

Many released prisoners expressed a strong desire to return home to Belarus, citing difficulties being separated from families and the absence of their passports. Opposition figures argue that these deportations effectively strip former prisoners of their rights.

The political landscape in Belarus remains tense, with opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya urging the West to demand that President Lukashenko allows former political prisoners to stay in Belarus. Meanwhile, concerns grow over future actions by Lukashenko's regime.

TRENDING

1
Poland's Defense Leap: BAE Systems Paves the Way for Ammunition Production

Poland's Defense Leap: BAE Systems Paves the Way for Ammunition Production

 Global
2
Cricket Diplomacy or Dispute? Thackeray vs. BJP on India-Pakistan Fixture

Cricket Diplomacy or Dispute? Thackeray vs. BJP on India-Pakistan Fixture

 India
3
AI and Ethanol Fuel: Gadkari's Vision for Agricultural Transformation

AI and Ethanol Fuel: Gadkari's Vision for Agricultural Transformation

 India
4
Central Zone Dominates with Stellar Centuries by Patidar and Rathod

Central Zone Dominates with Stellar Centuries by Patidar and Rathod

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025