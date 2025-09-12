Dynastic Politics: Decoding India's Political Lineage

A comprehensive analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch has uncovered a significant prevalence of dynastic politics in India. More than one-fifth of the nation's MPs, MLAs, and MLCs come from political families, with the Lok Sabha holding the largest portion at 31%.

Among national parties, the Congress exhibits the highest share of representatives from dynastic backgrounds at 32%, while the BJP follows with 18%. Smaller and left-wing parties like CPI(M) show minimal dynastic influence. Interestingly, female representatives display a higher inclination, with 47% having political family ties, compared to 18% among males.

States like Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra lead in dynastic representation, while factors such as electoral "winnability," cost, and party preference for candidates with family-political networks entrench this phenomenon. The report indicates the structural role dynastic politics plays in the system, emphasizing the ongoing challenge within India's democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)