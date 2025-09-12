Left Menu

Dynastic Politics: Decoding India's Political Lineage

A detailed analysis reveals that over 20% of India's current MPs, MLAs, and MLCs hail from dynastic backgrounds, with notably high rates among women. Southern states show the deepest entrenchment of dynastic politics, while the Left and reformist parties display lower rates, highlighting structural features in India's political system.

A comprehensive analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch has uncovered a significant prevalence of dynastic politics in India. More than one-fifth of the nation's MPs, MLAs, and MLCs come from political families, with the Lok Sabha holding the largest portion at 31%.

Among national parties, the Congress exhibits the highest share of representatives from dynastic backgrounds at 32%, while the BJP follows with 18%. Smaller and left-wing parties like CPI(M) show minimal dynastic influence. Interestingly, female representatives display a higher inclination, with 47% having political family ties, compared to 18% among males.

States like Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra lead in dynastic representation, while factors such as electoral "winnability," cost, and party preference for candidates with family-political networks entrench this phenomenon. The report indicates the structural role dynastic politics plays in the system, emphasizing the ongoing challenge within India's democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

