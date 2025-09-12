Unprecedented Protocol: Modi's Arrival Announcement at Oath Ceremony
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien questioned whether it was unprecedented for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to be announced during the swearing-in of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan. Protocol sources indicated that, though uncommon, similar announcements have occurred previously.
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien raised questions on Friday regarding an unusual announcement at the swearing-in ceremony of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan. O'Brien highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival was publicly announced at Rashtrapati Bhavan, an event typically reserved for the President of India.
'Is this a first?' O'Brien posted on X, noting that the Prime Minister's arrival was officially announced in Hindi. Typically, such announcements are reserved exclusively for the President, prompting O'Brien to express surprise at the occurrence.
However, sources aware of the Rashtrapati Bhavan protocol clarified that, while uncommon, there have been previous instances where similar announcements were made. At the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Radhakrishnan, who donned a red kurta and took the oath in English in the name of God.
