Left Menu

Unprecedented Protocol: Modi's Arrival Announcement at Oath Ceremony

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien questioned whether it was unprecedented for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to be announced during the swearing-in of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan. Protocol sources indicated that, though uncommon, similar announcements have occurred previously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:51 IST
Unprecedented Protocol: Modi's Arrival Announcement at Oath Ceremony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien raised questions on Friday regarding an unusual announcement at the swearing-in ceremony of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan. O'Brien highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival was publicly announced at Rashtrapati Bhavan, an event typically reserved for the President of India.

'Is this a first?' O'Brien posted on X, noting that the Prime Minister's arrival was officially announced in Hindi. Typically, such announcements are reserved exclusively for the President, prompting O'Brien to express surprise at the occurrence.

However, sources aware of the Rashtrapati Bhavan protocol clarified that, while uncommon, there have been previous instances where similar announcements were made. At the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Radhakrishnan, who donned a red kurta and took the oath in English in the name of God.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court: Bomb Threat Hoax Unfolds

Delhi High Court: Bomb Threat Hoax Unfolds

 India
2
Dog Naming Incident Leads to Assault Charges in Indore

Dog Naming Incident Leads to Assault Charges in Indore

 India
3
EU Accelerates Review of 2035 Zero CO2 Vehicle Emission Target Amid Auto Industry Pressure

EU Accelerates Review of 2035 Zero CO2 Vehicle Emission Target Amid Auto Ind...

 Global
4
UK Police Urge Witnesses After Alleged Racially Aggravated Rape of Sikh Woman

UK Police Urge Witnesses After Alleged Racially Aggravated Rape of Sikh Woma...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025