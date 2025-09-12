Left Menu

Controversial AI Video by Bihar Congress Sparks Outrage from BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly criticized the Bihar Congress for an AI-generated video mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother. BJP leaders demand accountability from Rahul Gandhi, condemning Congress for crossing ethical boundaries in political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:21 IST
Controversial AI Video by Bihar Congress Sparks Outrage from BJP
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has vehemently denounced Bihar Congress for disseminating an AI-generated video that portrays characters resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his deceased mother. Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad lambasted the video as 'very shameful' and demanded an explanation from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing the opposition of surpassing acceptable limits in political discourse.

Addressing the press in Patna, Prasad expressed his dismay, questioning the ethical stance of the Congress party. He criticized the depiction of Prime Minister Modi's late mother in the video, urging Rahul Gandhi to account for the controversial content. The AI video, shared on social media earlier this week, ignited a wave of disapproval from BJP factions.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also voiced his disapproval, criticizing the Congress for leveraging AI technology to tarnish the Prime Minister's image. The video displays Modi dreaming of his late mother rebuking him over his politics. BJP countered with strong rhetoric, with CT Ravi labeling Congress a 'clan of thieves.' He accused them of deceitful practices, questioning their political integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sushila Karki: Historic Appointment as Nepal's First Female Interim Prime Minister

Sushila Karki: Historic Appointment as Nepal's First Female Interim Prime Mi...

 Nepal
2
Bolsonaro Found Guilty of Coup Plotting: A 27-Year Sentence Looms

Bolsonaro Found Guilty of Coup Plotting: A 27-Year Sentence Looms

 Global
3
Intrigue in the AgustaWestland Case: Passport Woes Stall Bail for Middleman

Intrigue in the AgustaWestland Case: Passport Woes Stall Bail for Middleman

 India
4
Indian Boxers Shine in Liverpool: Minakshi Leads the Way

Indian Boxers Shine in Liverpool: Minakshi Leads the Way

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025