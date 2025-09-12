Controversial AI Video by Bihar Congress Sparks Outrage from BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has vehemently denounced Bihar Congress for disseminating an AI-generated video that portrays characters resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his deceased mother. Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad lambasted the video as 'very shameful' and demanded an explanation from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing the opposition of surpassing acceptable limits in political discourse.

Addressing the press in Patna, Prasad expressed his dismay, questioning the ethical stance of the Congress party. He criticized the depiction of Prime Minister Modi's late mother in the video, urging Rahul Gandhi to account for the controversial content. The AI video, shared on social media earlier this week, ignited a wave of disapproval from BJP factions.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also voiced his disapproval, criticizing the Congress for leveraging AI technology to tarnish the Prime Minister's image. The video displays Modi dreaming of his late mother rebuking him over his politics. BJP countered with strong rhetoric, with CT Ravi labeling Congress a 'clan of thieves.' He accused them of deceitful practices, questioning their political integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)