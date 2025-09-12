Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Challenges BJP Amid Rising Tensions

Tejashwi Yadav criticizes BJP's Samrat Choudhary, linking him to unrest over a murder in Raghopur. As tensions rise, Yadav dares PM Modi to contest from his constituency. Amid accusations, Yadav announces a new political campaign, 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra,' set to begin next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:20 IST
Tensions flare in Bihar as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav sharply criticizes his successor, BJP's Samrat Choudhary, following controversial remarks about a murder in Raghopur. Yadav challenges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest the upcoming state assembly polls from this constituency.

Alleging deteriorating law and order, Yadav accused those in power of shielding criminals, especially highlighting incidents linked to Deputy Chief Ministerial figures. The allegations have added fuel to the political fire in the state.

In a decisive move, Yadav announced the 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra,' set to begin on September 16 in Jehanabad, aimed at galvanizing support ahead of crucial elections. His strategy mirrors his recent involvement in the Voter Adhikar Yatra with Rahul Gandhi.

