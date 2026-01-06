Left Menu

Embark on a Divine Journey: Char Dham Yatra 2026

eUttaranchal.com announces Char Dham Yatra 2026 packages with options by road and helicopter. Pilgrims can experience the spiritual journey through Uttarakhand's scenic routes in 10-12 days by road or a quick 6-days helicopter trip. Both packages ensure comfort and safety, catering to diverse needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:16 IST
Embark on a Divine Journey: Char Dham Yatra 2026
Preparations for the Char Dham Yatra 2026 are underway, with eUttaranchal.com introducing two tailored pilgrimage packages. Participants can choose between a traditional road trip or an expedited helicopter journey, accommodating various preferences in terms of time, comfort, and budget constraints.

The road option, starting from Rs 23,000 per person, offers a 10 to 12-day immersive experience through Uttarakhand's picturesque mountain landscapes, including guided temple tours and comfortable accommodations. For those preferring a swift journey, the helicopter package, priced under Rs 2,40,000, spans 5-nights/6-days and minimizes travel time and physical strain, ideal for senior citizens and time-constrained devotees.

Both routes promise a safe and well-organized pilgrimage, enhancing spiritual enrichment with stunning vistas of the Himalayas. Given the rising demand, early booking for the 2026 season is advisable to secure the desired package. eUttaranchal.com remains committed to offering well-balanced and reliable journey packages.

