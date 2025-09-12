Left Menu

Sushila Karki: Historic Appointment as Nepal's First Female Interim Prime Minister

Sushila Karki, Nepal's first woman Chief Justice, is appointed as the interim prime minister following the resignation of K P Sharma Oli amid widespread protests. Her main tasks include restoring law and order and dissolving parliament. Karki's leadership marks a historic moment as she becomes the first female prime minister of Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:36 IST
Sushila Karki, celebrated for her tenure as Nepal's first female Chief Justice, is set to make history once more as she ascends to the role of interim prime minister. This appointment follows the swift exit of the former Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, amid significant public unrest.

The controversial resignation was spurred by mass protests, particularly from the 'Gen Z' group, who voiced their discontent over social media bans and alleged governmental corruption. The demonstrators demanded actionable steps against favortism and the reinforcement of anti-corruption measures.

Karki, widely hailed for her justice work, will now face the pressing task of restoring order and overseeing the dissolution of parliament. Her selection came after extensive consultations between President Ram Chandra Paudel, key military figures, and youth protest representatives—a move that positions her to lead Nepal through these turbulent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

