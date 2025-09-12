Left Menu

Haryana's Anil Vij Claims Parallel BJP Unit, Sparks Political Drama

Haryana Minister Anil Vij has alleged the existence of a parallel BJP unit in his constituency with backing from senior leaders. This claim adds to a series of his public grievances against party officials and apparent electoral challenges, raising questions about internal party discipline and leadership controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:59 IST
Anil Vij
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Minister Anil Vij has ignited a political controversy by alleging that a parallel BJP unit is operating in Ambala Cantonment, his constituency, with the support of senior leaders.

In a post written in Hindi, Vij claimed that the activity is damaging the party and sought public input on how to tackle the 'detractors'. This development follows Vij's earlier claims of internal threats during previous assembly polls, which he publicly voiced without apparent repercussion for those allegedly involved.

This incident is the latest in a series of outspoken public grievances by Vij, who has served seven terms as an MLA. His past criticisms include dissatisfaction with officials' compliance and public disputes with party hierarchy, leading to a show-cause notice issued by the Haryana BJP earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

