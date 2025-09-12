Haryana's Anil Vij Claims Parallel BJP Unit, Sparks Political Drama

Haryana Minister Anil Vij has ignited a political controversy by alleging that a parallel BJP unit is operating in Ambala Cantonment, his constituency, with the support of senior leaders.

In a post written in Hindi, Vij claimed that the activity is damaging the party and sought public input on how to tackle the 'detractors'. This development follows Vij's earlier claims of internal threats during previous assembly polls, which he publicly voiced without apparent repercussion for those allegedly involved.

This incident is the latest in a series of outspoken public grievances by Vij, who has served seven terms as an MLA. His past criticisms include dissatisfaction with officials' compliance and public disputes with party hierarchy, leading to a show-cause notice issued by the Haryana BJP earlier this year.

