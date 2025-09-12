Delhi BJP-Moves Against AI Video Depicting Modi's Late Mother

A police complaint was lodged by a Delhi BJP worker on Friday, addressing a controversial AI-generated video involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother. The video was shared by the Bihar unit of the Congress, sparking allegations from the BJP of defamation against the PM and his family.

The complaint, submitted at North Avenue police station, accuses Congress leaders of circulating content that violates laws and moral standards by tarnishing the image of Modi and his mother. So far, no FIR has been filed, but police are investigating potential legal actions.

The shared video purportedly shows Modi dreaming of his late mother, who criticizes him over his political strategies in Bihar. Despite BJP's objections, Congress has denied any intention of disrespect, stating the criticism from the mother figure was merely instructive rather than derogatory.