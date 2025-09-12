C P Radhakrishnan Takes Oath as 15th Vice President: Leaders Extend Warm Wishes
C P Radhakrishnan has been sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India. Leaders including Odisha's Governor, Chief Minister, and Leader of Opposition congratulated him, expressing hope for his role in upholding democratic values. The ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, administered by President Droupadi Murmu.
On Friday, C P Radhakrishnan took the oath as the 15th Vice President of India, marking a significant moment in the nation's leadership landscape. Leaders from Odisha, including Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, extended their heartfelt congratulations.
Governor Kambhampati expressed his warm wishes on social media, hoping for a tenure that upholds the dignity of the office. Chief Minister Majhi, present at the ceremony, highlighted the importance of strengthening democratic values in his congratulatory message.
Naveen Patnaik, the BJD president and Leader of Opposition, also took to social media to extend his best wishes, emphasizing the reaffirmation of constitutional values. Meanwhile, discussions between Majhi and BJP officials in New Delhi reflected ongoing collaboration efforts.
