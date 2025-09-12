Poland Urges U.S. Action After Russian Drone Incident: A Call for Solidarity

Poland is calling on Washington for a more robust response after Russian drones violated its airspace, marking a significant event as it's the first time a NATO member engaged militarily in this manner during Russia's conflict in Ukraine. Despite President Donald Trump's dismissal of the incident as a potential mistake, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski is urging a united front from Western allies to send a clear message to Moscow.

European nations have condemned the incursion, but the U.S. reaction has been notably muted, with Trump suggesting it might have been unintentional. Sikorski, on a solidarity visit to Kyiv, countered this stance, emphasizing the deliberate nature of Russia's actions and warning against falling for repeated 'mistakes.'

In light of the incident, Ukraine has extended an offer to share its drone warfare expertise with Poland, highlighting its experience in countering similar threats. Polish military officials are scheduled to meet with Ukrainian counterparts to discuss integrating Ukraine's strategic approaches into their defense systems.