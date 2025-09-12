UAE Condemns Israeli Strike on Hamas in Qatar, Urges Regional Stability

The United Arab Emirates took a diplomatic step on Friday by summoning Israel's envoy to express strong condemnation over Israel's recent attack on Hamas leadership in Qatar. The move adds pressure as Qatar's top diplomat heads for talks in Washington.

The UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ebrahim al-Hashimy, criticized the Israeli attack as "a blatant and cowardly aggression" that endangers both regional and global peace. She argued that continued hostility threatens stability and could lead to severe consequences.

This diplomatic action precedes an upcoming emergency meeting of Arab and Islamic countries in Qatar. Meanwhile, the Israeli Embassy in the UAE maintained that the strike aimed to eliminate senior Hamas figures in Qatar.

(With inputs from agencies.)