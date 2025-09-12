Left Menu

UAE Condemns Israeli Strike on Hamas in Qatar, Urges Regional Stability

The UAE called in Israel's envoy to condemn a strike on Hamas in Qatar, labeling it a threat to peace and security. The action comes as Qatar's diplomat meets US officials. The Israeli Embassy defended the strike as a necessary action against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:48 IST
UAE Condemns Israeli Strike on Hamas in Qatar, Urges Regional Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates took a diplomatic step on Friday by summoning Israel's envoy to express strong condemnation over Israel's recent attack on Hamas leadership in Qatar. The move adds pressure as Qatar's top diplomat heads for talks in Washington.

The UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ebrahim al-Hashimy, criticized the Israeli attack as "a blatant and cowardly aggression" that endangers both regional and global peace. She argued that continued hostility threatens stability and could lead to severe consequences.

This diplomatic action precedes an upcoming emergency meeting of Arab and Islamic countries in Qatar. Meanwhile, the Israeli Embassy in the UAE maintained that the strike aimed to eliminate senior Hamas figures in Qatar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

