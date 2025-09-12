Left Menu

Nepal's First Woman Prime Minister Takes Charge Amid Political Turmoil

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been sworn in as Nepal's first woman interim Prime Minister, following massive protests and the resignation of K P Sharma Oli. Karki's mandate includes holding elections within six months to address the country's political disorder and corruption concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:07 IST
Nepal's First Woman Prime Minister Takes Charge Amid Political Turmoil
Sushila Karki
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In an unprecedented political shift, Sushila Karki was sworn in as Nepal's first female interim prime minister. The former Chief Justice took office after days of civil unrest and the subsequent resignation of K P Sharma Oli. Her primary task is to oversee parliamentary elections within the next six months.

The decision came after a series of high-level meetings involving President Ramchandra Paudel, the military, and Gen Z protesters. Her leadership marks a new chapter in Nepal's history, aiming to quell public dissent fueled by alleged corruption and political mismanagement.

The social media ban that sparked the protests has been lifted, yet tensions remain high. Damage from the unrest has severely impacted the tourism sector, with the hotel industry reporting significant financial losses. The government is now working on re-establishing order and addressing protestors' demands for a more transparent and accountable government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Utah Governor Spencer Cox's Call for Civility Amidst Political Violence

Utah Governor Spencer Cox's Call for Civility Amidst Political Violence

 Global
2
Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

 India
3
INS Aravali: A New Beacon of Maritime Power and Collaboration

INS Aravali: A New Beacon of Maritime Power and Collaboration

 India
4
Social Media Post Sparks Tension in Shahjahanpur

Social Media Post Sparks Tension in Shahjahanpur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025