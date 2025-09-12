Nepal's First Woman Prime Minister Takes Charge Amid Political Turmoil

In an unprecedented political shift, Sushila Karki was sworn in as Nepal's first female interim prime minister. The former Chief Justice took office after days of civil unrest and the subsequent resignation of K P Sharma Oli. Her primary task is to oversee parliamentary elections within the next six months.

The decision came after a series of high-level meetings involving President Ramchandra Paudel, the military, and Gen Z protesters. Her leadership marks a new chapter in Nepal's history, aiming to quell public dissent fueled by alleged corruption and political mismanagement.

The social media ban that sparked the protests has been lifted, yet tensions remain high. Damage from the unrest has severely impacted the tourism sector, with the hotel industry reporting significant financial losses. The government is now working on re-establishing order and addressing protestors' demands for a more transparent and accountable government.

(With inputs from agencies.)