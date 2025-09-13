Left Menu

Western Allies Condemn Russia's Drone Activity in Poland

Western allies, including the United States, expressed concerns over Russia's drone incursions into Poland. Accusing Moscow of violating international law and the UN Charter, they urged an end to its aggression against Ukraine. President Trump suggested the incursion might have been unintended.

The United States, along with its Western allies, issued a joint statement on Friday condemning Russia's drone activities in Poland. They accused Moscow of breaching international law and the UN Charter, reflecting heightened tensions on the European front.

Poland's Secretary of State, Marcin Bosacki, presented the statement, reiterating demands for Russia to cease its aggressive actions in Ukraine, emphasizing the urgent need for de-escalation to prevent further conflict in the region.

Notably, U.S. President Donald Trump commented that Russia's drone incursion might have been a mistake, which could potentially alter diplomatic responses and strategic calculations.

