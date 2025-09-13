Left Menu

Sushila Karki Makes History as Nepal's First Female Interim Prime Minister Amidst Turmoil

Sushila Karki has been sworn in as Nepal's interim prime minister, becoming the first woman to lead the nation. Her appointment follows anti-corruption protests that led to the resignation of her predecessor, K.P. Sharma Oli. Karki is tasked with stabilizing Nepal and organizing elections by March 2026.

Sushila Karki was officially sworn in as Nepal's interim prime minister, marking a historic moment as she becomes the first woman to hold the office following deadly anti-corruption protests. These developments transpired after Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned amidst political pressure.

The President of Nepal, Ramchandra Paudel, administered her oath of office at a widely watched ceremony, concluding negotiations with the army chief and protest leaders. Karki, amidst political upheaval, now faces the mammoth task of holding parliamentary elections by March 11, 2026, and forming a new government cabinet.

The protests, led by the 'Gen Z' movement, erupted over an earlier social media ban, causing significant casualties and unrest. Karki, a respected figure for her integrity as the former chief justice, steps into a role fraught with challenges as Nepal seeks to restore stability and governance in the face of its ongoing socio-political and economic crises.

