Delhi Politics: AAP Accuses BJP MLA of Coercion Over Inauguration Event

The AAP accused BJP MLA Raj Kumar Chauhan of using threats to gather crowds for a trauma centre's inauguration. A video allegedly shows the MLA intimidating locals, a claim Chauhan denies. The facility, previously developed by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has stirred political tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 01:12 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leveled allegations against BJP MLA Raj Kumar Chauhan on Friday, accusing him of intimidating locals into arranging crowds for the inauguration of a trauma center.

A purported video depicting the incident was shared by the AAP on its official social media, leading to increased scrutiny of Chauhan's actions.

Chauhan, dismissing the allegations as unfounded, stated that the virtual inauguration led by the chief minister was being unjustly politicized by the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

