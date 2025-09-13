Delhi Politics: AAP Accuses BJP MLA of Coercion Over Inauguration Event

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leveled allegations against BJP MLA Raj Kumar Chauhan on Friday, accusing him of intimidating locals into arranging crowds for the inauguration of a trauma center.

A purported video depicting the incident was shared by the AAP on its official social media, leading to increased scrutiny of Chauhan's actions.

Chauhan, dismissing the allegations as unfounded, stated that the virtual inauguration led by the chief minister was being unjustly politicized by the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)