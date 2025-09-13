Diplomacy Under Fire: Trump's Dinner Diplomacy Amid Middle East Tensions

In the wake of escalating tensions in the Middle East, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to dine with the Qatari Prime Minister in New York, according to a White House official. The meeting comes in the aftermath of Israeli attacks on Hamas leaders in Doha, actions that have jeopardized U.S.-backed peace efforts in Gaza.

President Trump expressed frustration over the Israeli strikes during a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He assured the Qatari leadership that such aggressive actions would not repeat. The dinner will be attended by Trump, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The diplomatic engagement follows al-Thani's discussions at the White House with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The talks centered on Qatar's mediatory role in regional conflicts and defense cooperation, amidst ongoing Israeli military operations that have drawn criticism and claims of genocide from multiple international observers.