Left Menu

Diplomacy Under Fire: Trump's Dinner Diplomacy Amid Middle East Tensions

Donald Trump plans a dinner meeting with Qatar's PM, amid tension following Israeli strikes on Hamas in Doha. Trump's actions aim to maintain U.S.-Qatar relations while addressing regional peace efforts. Israel's military actions against Hamas have escalated conflict, drawing widespread international condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 02:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 02:10 IST
Diplomacy Under Fire: Trump's Dinner Diplomacy Amid Middle East Tensions
Donald Trump

In the wake of escalating tensions in the Middle East, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to dine with the Qatari Prime Minister in New York, according to a White House official. The meeting comes in the aftermath of Israeli attacks on Hamas leaders in Doha, actions that have jeopardized U.S.-backed peace efforts in Gaza.

President Trump expressed frustration over the Israeli strikes during a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He assured the Qatari leadership that such aggressive actions would not repeat. The dinner will be attended by Trump, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The diplomatic engagement follows al-Thani's discussions at the White House with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The talks centered on Qatar's mediatory role in regional conflicts and defense cooperation, amidst ongoing Israeli military operations that have drawn criticism and claims of genocide from multiple international observers.

TRENDING

1
France on the Brink of Davis Cup Final 8 Glory

France on the Brink of Davis Cup Final 8 Glory

 United Kingdom
2
Mexico's E-Commerce Giants Under Scrutiny: Amazon and MercadoLibre

Mexico's E-Commerce Giants Under Scrutiny: Amazon and MercadoLibre

 Global
3
Trump Backs Monumental Rail Merger: Union Pacific’s $85 Billion Bid

Trump Backs Monumental Rail Merger: Union Pacific’s $85 Billion Bid

 Global
4
Brazil Faces US Sanctions Amid Bolsonaro Coup Conviction

Brazil Faces US Sanctions Amid Bolsonaro Coup Conviction

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025