High Stakes: Taiwan's Tipping Point in Asia-Pacific Power Play

In a stark warning issued in Washington, Taiwan's top China policymaker Chiu Chui-cheng articulated concerns over China's military preparations to retake Taiwan. Speaking at the Heritage Foundation, Chiu emphasized the potential regional consequences of Chinese aggression, including a significant threat to U.S. security interests.

Chiu noted that China's maneuvers are part of a broader strategy to reduce U.S. influence in the Asia-Pacific, with aspirations to supplant the U.S. as the global leader. The ongoing military activities around Taiwan have sparked fears of an imminent conflict and its repercussions on global stability.

Highlighting Taiwan's significant role in the high-tech industry, Chiu pointed out the risks posed to global markets, especially the tech sector, if Taiwan falls. Meanwhile, China has reiterated its commitment to peaceful reunification with Taiwan while maintaining its stance against any form of 'Taiwan independence' and external interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)