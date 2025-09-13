Brazil Faces US Sanctions Amid Bolsonaro Coup Conviction
Brazil braces for new US sanctions linked to former President Jair Bolsonaro's coup conviction after comments from US officials, including Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The Brazilian government asserts its judicial independence and plans to support businesses affected by potential tariffs.
Brazil braces for potential U.S. sanctions following former President Jair Bolsonaro's conviction on coup charges. The Trump administration expressed dissatisfaction with the conviction, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that the U.S. would react accordingly.
Brazil's Foreign Ministry criticized Rubio's comments as an inappropriate threat, emphasizing the nation's independent judiciary and asserting that Bolsonaro received due process. The Ministry declared such threats would not deter Brazil's democratic processes.
Senator Rogério Carvalho stated that Brazil's government has strategies to cushion potential economic impacts. Efforts are underway to explore new markets in response to possible U.S. tariffs. Bolsonaro, convicted by a Supreme Court panel, denied wrongdoing, as his defense argued against the trial's validity.
