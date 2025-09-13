Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Manipur Visit: Rain and Resilience Amidst Preparations

Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Manipur amid heavy rains, despite rumors of schedule changes. The Churachandpur administration confirmed his visit and urged public cooperation. Modi plans to unveil projects worth Rs 8,500 crore and meet displaced persons in a region affected by recent ethnic violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 13-09-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 11:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains swept through Manipur on Saturday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit, causing ankle-deep flooding in parts of Imphal's Kangla Fort, where Modi plans to address a public gathering.

The Churachandpur district administration assured the public that Modi's visit remains on schedule despite rumors to the contrary, labeling such claims as 'false and misleading.'

In his first trip to the state since ethnic violence erupted in May, Modi will unveil development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore and engage with internally displaced individuals.

