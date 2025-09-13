Netanyahu's Gamble: A Misfire or Strategic Ploy?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent order for an airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar has not gone as planned, resulting in increased diplomatic tensions. The operation intended to strike a significant blow against the militant group but ended up costing Netanyahu both tactically and diplomatically.

Hamas claims their leaders survived the attack, denting Netanyahu's strategy of weakening the group to further his goal of 'total victory.' This setback has not only hampered his aspirations but also worsened Israel's global image, especially with key players like Qatar and the United States.

Despite mishaps, Netanyahu shows no intention of ceasing military actions or softening his stance. His hard-line coalition remains committed, though public sentiment and international partners express growing concern over Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza.